ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) rose 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.73 and last traded at $16.73. Approximately 2,047,934 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 24,028,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.74.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.53.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 204.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 84,212 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 20,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

