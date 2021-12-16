ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading Up 4.9%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)’s share price were up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.61 and last traded at $6.61. Approximately 1,047,669 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 95,004,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.99.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

