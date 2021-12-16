PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Holdings Cut by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 76.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,295 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in PTC were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,558,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $1,499,712.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $257,433.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,623 shares of company stock worth $3,585,796. 10.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTC. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.42.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $118.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.81. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.49 and a 52-week high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.30 million. PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

