Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 140.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,902,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,119 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth about $127,527,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 211.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,435,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,564,000 after buying an additional 974,470 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 227.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,298,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,578,000 after buying an additional 902,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth about $44,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of PEG stock opened at $65.55 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $65.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $313,791.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,746 shares of company stock worth $1,921,419. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.