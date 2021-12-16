Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $400.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $353.00. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PSA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.77.

Shares of PSA opened at $361.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $329.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $212.22 and a twelve month high of $363.12.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The company had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSA. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2,051.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23,838 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

