Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $400.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $353.00. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.65% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PSA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.77.
Shares of PSA opened at $361.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $329.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $212.22 and a twelve month high of $363.12.
In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSA. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2,051.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23,838 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Public Storage
Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.
