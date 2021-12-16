Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 64.4% from the November 15th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS PEMIF remained flat at $$1.32 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,443. The stock has a market cap of $43.39 million, a P/E ratio of -131.70 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. Pure Energy Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.11.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. is a mineral resource company. The firm engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium brine projects that are located in Clayton Valley, Nevada and Salta Province, Argentina. The company was founded by Jeremy Poirier on June 7, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

