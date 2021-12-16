Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 64.4% from the November 15th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS PEMIF remained flat at $$1.32 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,443. The stock has a market cap of $43.39 million, a P/E ratio of -131.70 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. Pure Energy Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.11.
About Pure Energy Minerals
