Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 75 ($0.99) price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 210.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated an “under review” rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Purplebricks Group alerts:

PURP stock opened at GBX 24.15 ($0.32) on Tuesday. Purplebricks Group has a 1-year low of GBX 23.50 ($0.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 112.77 ($1.49). The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of £74.09 million and a P/E ratio of 12.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 41.59.

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also combines local property experts and technologies to make the process of selling, buying, or letting a property more convenient, transparent, and cost effective under the Purplebricks brand name.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Purplebricks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purplebricks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.