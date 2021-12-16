Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 209,200 shares, a growth of 279.0% from the November 15th total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 122,351 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 71.3% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 221,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 92,039 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 36.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 17,749 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 13.7% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 30,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 11.1% during the second quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 166,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 16,696 shares during the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPT stock opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.56. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $4.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

