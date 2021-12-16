PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of PVH by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of PVH by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of PVH by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

PVH opened at $97.82 on Thursday. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $78.76 and a one year high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.37 and its 200-day moving average is $109.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.29.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.15%.

In related news, Director Henry Nasella bought 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.15 per share, with a total value of $99,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

