Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Park National in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.75. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Park National’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.02 EPS.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.02. Park National had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $114.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.91 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

PRK opened at $133.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Park National has a fifty-two week low of $98.79 and a fifty-two week high of $145.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Park National by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park National by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Park National by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Park National by 101,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Park National by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,605,000 after buying an additional 25,418 shares during the last quarter. 51.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

