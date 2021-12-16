Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.28.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $60.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.82. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $54.27 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 16,446 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,402.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Browning purchased 1,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.56 per share, for a total transaction of $59,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 31,697 shares of company stock worth $1,924,577. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,322,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,404,000 after buying an additional 104,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,881,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,951,000 after buying an additional 72,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,429,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,736,000 after purchasing an additional 690,845 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,453,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,261,000 after purchasing an additional 56,045 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,023.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,691,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,920 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

