Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CFO Sells $240,320.00 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,004 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $79.28 on Thursday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $148.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.09 and a 200 day moving average of $89.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.39 and a beta of 1.44.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $126.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Q2 by 30.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 117,919 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 during the third quarter worth approximately $296,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Q2 during the third quarter worth approximately $427,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 233.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Q2 by 0.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 163,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter.

QTWO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.70.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

