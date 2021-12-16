Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) Issued By Piper Sandler

Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) – Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Braze in a research note issued on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Braze’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.82.

Shares of Braze stock opened at $63.41 on Thursday. Braze has a 1 year low of $55.73 and a 1 year high of $98.78.

About Braze

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

