Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Capital Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Capital Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.61. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital Bancorp’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Shares of CBNK opened at $25.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $351.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. Capital Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $28.16.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $44.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.40 million. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 21.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 204.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 209.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. 30.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Capital Bancorp news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 15,565 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $404,067.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 18,785 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $498,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,826 shares of company stock worth $1,602,008. Insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 7.07%.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

