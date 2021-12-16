Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for 3M Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of 3M in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $1.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 3M’s FY2022 earnings at $10.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.20 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MMM. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.92.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $175.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52-week low of $163.38 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,132,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,163,394,000 after buying an additional 283,222 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,652,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,451,000 after acquiring an additional 345,528 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,880,917,000 after purchasing an additional 750,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.10%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

