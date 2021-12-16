Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Equinor ASA Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Equinor ASA in a report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nordea Equity Research cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, November 29th. Danske cut Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.94.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $26.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.08. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $28.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth about $4,007,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Equinor ASA by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after buying an additional 58,447 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Equinor ASA by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 459,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.