Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Purple Innovation, Inc. Decreased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.15). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PRPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James downgraded Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Purple Innovation from $9.50 to $7.60 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Purple Innovation from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Purple Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.03. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $41.08. The company has a market cap of $625.78 million, a P/E ratio of 155.83, a PEG ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $630,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 3,129.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 217,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after buying an additional 211,113 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,763,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 153,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

