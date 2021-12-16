Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Lowered by Analyst

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of First Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Bank’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Get First Bank alerts:

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. First Bank had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $22.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

FRBA opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average is $14.03. First Bank has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $274.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from First Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.04%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in First Bank by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Bank by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of First Bank by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in First Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000.

About First Bank

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.