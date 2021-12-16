Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Financial Bankshares in a report released on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

FFIN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

FFIN stock opened at $50.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.68. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.87.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $137.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.97 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.27%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $2,029,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,940.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,274 shares of company stock worth $115,113 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

