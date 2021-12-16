Quiztok (QTCON) Price Hits $0.0132 on Top Exchanges

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Quiztok has a total market capitalization of $38.89 million and $5.33 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quiztok has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Quiztok coin can currently be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quiztok Coin Profile

Quiztok (QTCON) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,951,542,298 coins. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

