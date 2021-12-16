Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 459 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 6,898 shares.The stock last traded at $8.00 and had previously closed at $8.21.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average of $11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

