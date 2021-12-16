Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.45

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.45 and traded as low as $7.02. Raiffeisen Bank International shares last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 492 shares trading hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Raiffeisen Bank International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raiffeisen Bank International currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Raiffeisen Bank International alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.52.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.59%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.3611 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.31%. Raiffeisen Bank International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.15%.

About Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.