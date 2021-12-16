Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Financial

Equities researchers at Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.56.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $115.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $98.33 and a 52 week high of $142.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wesleyan Assurance Society acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,274,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,343,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 170.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,318,000 after purchasing an additional 286,522 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 302.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 525.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 113,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,313,000 after purchasing an additional 94,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

