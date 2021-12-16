Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Declares None Dividend of $0.10

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) announced a None dividend on Friday, December 10th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

Shares of RAND stock opened at $17.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.20. Rand Capital has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $44.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 16.89 and a quick ratio of 16.89.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Rand Capital had a net margin of 371.76% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Rand Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

In other Rand Capital news, major shareholder East Asset Management, Llc acquired 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $63,767.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Erland E. Kailbourne acquired 1,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.94 per share, with a total value of $25,952.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 17,270 shares of company stock worth $296,059. Corporate insiders own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

About Rand Capital

Rand Capital Corp. is a business development company that invests in small to medium-sized companies located primarily in New York and its surrounding states in the US. The company was founded on February 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

