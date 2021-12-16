Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) Receives $23.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RANI. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rani Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ RANI traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,911. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.81. Rani Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $36.27.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Rani Therapeutics will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RANI. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $385,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $517,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $891,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,081,000.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

