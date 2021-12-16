Raphael D’amico Purchases 10,000 Shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) CFO Raphael D’amico acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $23,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:PHX opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $71.75 million, a PE ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $4.37.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.19). PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.53%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHX. UBS Group AG lifted its position in PHX Minerals by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.