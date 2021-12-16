Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $146.05 Million

Analysts expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) to post $146.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Rapid7’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $146.50 million and the lowest is $145.80 million. Rapid7 reported sales of $113.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year sales of $529.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $529.60 million to $530.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $652.76 million, with estimates ranging from $628.50 million to $675.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $139.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.22 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 26.29% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on RPD. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.53.

Rapid7 stock traded down $5.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.73. The company had a trading volume of 13,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.46 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.19 and its 200-day moving average is $113.71. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $72.02 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 15,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $1,797,137.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.81, for a total transaction of $1,066,989.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,942 shares of company stock valued at $13,795,829. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,511,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Rapid7 by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 26,986 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,034,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Rapid7 by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,348,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,642,000 after acquiring an additional 40,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Rapid7 by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

