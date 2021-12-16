Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Gap Up to $113.33

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $113.33, but opened at $119.75. Rapid7 shares last traded at $117.49, with a volume of 812 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RPD. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. FBN Securities began coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.53.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -48.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $139.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 9,629 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.81, for a total transaction of $1,066,989.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 15,887 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $1,797,137.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,942 shares of company stock valued at $13,795,829 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,511,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Rapid7 by 94.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 26,986 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Rapid7 in the third quarter worth approximately $2,034,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 3.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,348,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,642,000 after buying an additional 40,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rapid7 by 4.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7 Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPD)

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

