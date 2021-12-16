Raven Property Group (LON:RAV) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Raven Property Group Limited (LON:RAV) dropped 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 31.60 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 32 ($0.42). Approximately 9,848 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 234,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33 ($0.44).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £181.28 million and a P/E ratio of 2.99.

Get Raven Property Group alerts:

In related news, insider Mark Sinclair sold 26,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.46), for a total value of £9,386.30 ($12,404.26).

Raven was founded in 2005 to invest in class A warehouse complexes in Russia and lease to Russian and International tenants. Its Ordinary Shares, preference shares and warrants are listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and the Official List of The International Stock Exchange (ÂTISEÂ).

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.