Raymond James Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF)

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Conifex Timber in a research note issued on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Conifex Timber’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

CFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Conifex Timber from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Conifex Timber from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

TSE CFF opened at C$2.04 on Wednesday. Conifex Timber has a 52 week low of C$1.37 and a 52 week high of C$2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$90.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.97, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.94.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

