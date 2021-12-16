Raymond James Increases H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Price Target to C$3.50

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Get H2O Innovation alerts:

Shares of HEOFF opened at $1.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.91. H2O Innovation has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $2.92. The firm has a market cap of $174.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. H2O Innovation had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $30.49 million for the quarter.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation, Inc engages in the design and provision of water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through the following segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products and Operation and Maintenance Services. The Water Technologies and Services segment includes water and wastewater projects and services.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for H2O Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H2O Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.