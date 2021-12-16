Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Insider Sells $619,879.05 in Stock

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $619,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE RJF traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.64. The company had a trading volume of 16,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,441. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $61.30 and a twelve month high of $103.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

RJF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Raymond James during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 61.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

