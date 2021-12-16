Raymond James Raises Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target to C$53.00

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$47.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Canfor in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canfor currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$41.33.

Get Canfor alerts:

Shares of TSE:CFP opened at C$29.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. Canfor has a fifty-two week low of C$21.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.53.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.54 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$1.68 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Canfor will post 4.5900001 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.