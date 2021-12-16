Raymond James Upgrades Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to “Outperform”

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.77% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.
Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.23. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $61.53.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 167.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 504,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 316,069 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6,464.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 142,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 140,410 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at $2,845,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at $2,753,000. Institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile
Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.
