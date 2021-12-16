Raymond James Upgrades Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to “Outperform”

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.23. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $62.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.91 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 434.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 167.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 504,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 316,069 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6,464.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 142,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 140,410 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at $2,845,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at $2,753,000. Institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

