Ready Capital Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Ready Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 12.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ready Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 90.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Ready Capital to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.3%.

NYSE:RC opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.43. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $16.78.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrea Petro purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Capasse bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $491,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 25,000 shares of company stock worth $571,390. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 24.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 112.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 68,409 shares during the period. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

