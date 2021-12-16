Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.34

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$7.34 and last traded at C$7.35, with a volume of 11857 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.75.

REAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Real Matters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market cap of C$573.10 million and a P/E ratio of 14.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.57.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

