Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX):

12/13/2021 – Evaxion Biotech A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Evaxion Biotech A/S is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It involved in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies for patients with cancer and infectious diseases. Evaxion Biotech A/S is based in COPENHAGEN, Denmark. “

12/10/2021 – Evaxion Biotech A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Evaxion Biotech A/S is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It involved in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies for patients with cancer and infectious diseases. Evaxion Biotech A/S is based in COPENHAGEN, Denmark. “

11/30/2021 – Evaxion Biotech A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Evaxion Biotech A/S is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It involved in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies for patients with cancer and infectious diseases. Evaxion Biotech A/S is based in COPENHAGEN, Denmark. “

11/29/2021 – Evaxion Biotech A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Evaxion Biotech A/S is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It involved in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies for patients with cancer and infectious diseases. Evaxion Biotech A/S is based in COPENHAGEN, Denmark. “

11/24/2021 – Evaxion Biotech A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Evaxion Biotech A/S is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It involved in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies for patients with cancer and infectious diseases. Evaxion Biotech A/S is based in COPENHAGEN, Denmark. “

11/23/2021 – Evaxion Biotech A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Evaxion Biotech A/S is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It involved in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies for patients with cancer and infectious diseases. Evaxion Biotech A/S is based in COPENHAGEN, Denmark. “

11/16/2021 – Evaxion Biotech A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Evaxion Biotech A/S is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It involved in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies for patients with cancer and infectious diseases. Evaxion Biotech A/S is based in COPENHAGEN, Denmark. “

11/15/2021 – Evaxion Biotech A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Evaxion Biotech A/S is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It involved in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies for patients with cancer and infectious diseases. Evaxion Biotech A/S is based in COPENHAGEN, Denmark. “

NASDAQ:EVAX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.11. 113,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,775. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.61.

Get Evaxion Biotech A/S alerts:

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.21% of Evaxion Biotech A/S at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.