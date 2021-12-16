Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Insider Sells $469,080.00 in Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) insider Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $469,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Scott Nagel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $489,240.00.

Shares of RDFN opened at $40.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.64 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Redfin Co. has a 1-year low of $36.79 and a 1-year high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 128.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Redfin by 70.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Redfin in the third quarter worth about $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Redfin by 35.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Redfin in the second quarter worth about $158,000. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

