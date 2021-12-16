Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $290.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) will post $290.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $270.24 million and the highest is $300.48 million. Regency Centers reported sales of $258.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Regency Centers.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on REG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

NASDAQ:REG traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.40. 2,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,203. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.24 and a 200 day moving average of $68.35. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $43.49 and a 12 month high of $78.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.05%.

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 92,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $6,491,817.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $155,306.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,154 shares of company stock worth $6,880,063 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,040 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 306,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,634,000 after acquiring an additional 16,486 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 99,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 22,720 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B&I Capital AG purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $859,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regency Centers (REG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.