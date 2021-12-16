Relx (NYSE:RELX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Relx PLC is engaged in providing information solutions. Its products and services comprise intellectual property content delivered through various media, including online, journals and books. The Company’s operating segments consists of Scientific, Technical & Medical, Risk & Business Information; Legal and Exhibitions. RELX PLC, formerly known as Reed Elsevier PLC, is based in LONDON, United Kingdom. “

Get Relx alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of RELX opened at $31.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.59. Relx has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the second quarter valued at about $1,053,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Relx by 19.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 767,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,462,000 after purchasing an additional 123,030 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Relx by 3.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Relx by 44.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Relx by 15.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 13,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Relx (RELX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.