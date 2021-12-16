Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Centene Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Centene in a research report issued on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.62. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Centene’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.18 EPS.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.25.

NYSE:CNC opened at $83.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 67.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $83.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Centene by 284.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Centene by 3,997.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Centene by 2.6% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the second quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the second quarter worth about $266,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $277,120.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,326 shares of company stock valued at $8,791,067 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

