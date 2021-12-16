REV Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

REV Group has decreased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. REV Group has a dividend payout ratio of 13.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect REV Group to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.4%.

REV Group stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,489,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,318. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $841.06 million, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.56. REV Group has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $22.23.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. REV Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that REV Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 204,153 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of REV Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,582 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in REV Group by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 9,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in REV Group by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REV Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, REV Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

