REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. REV Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

NYSE:REVG opened at $11.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.56. REV Group has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $22.23. The company has a market cap of $768.55 million, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 2.42.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet raised REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised REV Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on REV Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, REV Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 183.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 204,153 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

