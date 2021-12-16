Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Director Angus C. Russell Acquires 6,400 Shares

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Director Angus C. Russell purchased 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $100,736.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

RVNC stock opened at $15.92 on Thursday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $33.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 470.81% and a negative return on equity of 128.23%. The company had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,043,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,490,000 after buying an additional 609,745 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,612,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,082,000 after purchasing an additional 69,654 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,281,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,425,000 after purchasing an additional 193,929 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,085,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,103,000 after purchasing an additional 142,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,742,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,560,000 after purchasing an additional 588,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RVNC. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

