Reve Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSSP) Short Interest Update

Reve Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSSP) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the November 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,101,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Reve Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

Bassline Productions, Inc develops mobile based hardware and software based products. The firm has released and continues to, a refine SwipeDial android based mobile application that provides a simple, picture based navigation interface. It is also developing Kinderkall, a phone watch with a simple user interface designed for children.

