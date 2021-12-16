Reviewing Bumble (BMBL) and The Competition

Bumble (NASDAQ: BMBL) is one of 104 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Bumble to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.6% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bumble and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bumble $488.94 million $66.15 million 22.54 Bumble Competitors $6.27 billion $1.32 billion 0.26

Bumble’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Bumble. Bumble is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Bumble and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bumble 41.61% -2.58% -1.70% Bumble Competitors -8.92% -7.86% -2.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bumble and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bumble 0 5 11 0 2.69 Bumble Competitors 957 3963 8307 272 2.58

Bumble currently has a consensus price target of $58.13, indicating a potential upside of 65.27%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 19.72%. Given Bumble’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bumble is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Bumble beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

