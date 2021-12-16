Reviewing PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust $469.35 million 3.68 $52.37 million $1.32 13.49 Universal Health Realty Income Trust $78.01 million 10.41 $19.45 million $1.64 35.94

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Health Realty Income Trust. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Health Realty Income Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays out 142.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays out 170.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Universal Health Realty Income Trust has increased its dividend for 36 consecutive years. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.0% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.0% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 26.51% 7.49% 1.17% Universal Health Realty Income Trust 27.30% 13.60% 4.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Universal Health Realty Income Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 4 2 0 2.33 Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $20.55, indicating a potential upside of 15.38%. Given PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is more favorable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets. The Credit Sensitive Strategies segment includes investments in distressed mortgage loans, real estate acquired in settlement of mortgage loans, real estate held for investment, credit risk transfer agreements, non-agency subordinated bonds, and small balance commercial real estate mortgage loans. The Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies segment focuses on investments in mortgage servicing rights, excess servicing spread, agency and senior non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and the related interest rate hedging activities. The Corporate segment includes management fee and corporate expense amounts and certain interest income. The company was founded by Stanford L. Kurland on

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers. The company was founded on December 24, 1986 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, PA.

