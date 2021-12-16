Reviewing UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) & LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST)

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) and LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for UpHealth and LifeStance Health Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UpHealth 0 0 5 0 3.00 LifeStance Health Group 0 3 4 0 2.57

UpHealth presently has a consensus target price of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 385.54%. LifeStance Health Group has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 148.68%. Given UpHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe UpHealth is more favorable than LifeStance Health Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UpHealth and LifeStance Health Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UpHealth N/A N/A -$4.13 million N/A N/A LifeStance Health Group $265.56 million 13.31 -$13.13 million N/A N/A

UpHealth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LifeStance Health Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.0% of UpHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of LifeStance Health Group shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of UpHealth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares UpHealth and LifeStance Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UpHealth N/A -15.34% -8.98% LifeStance Health Group -37.13% -13.08% -9.42%

Summary

UpHealth beats LifeStance Health Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

UpHealth Company Profile

UpHealth, Inc. operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions. The company is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy. It treats a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, psychotic disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder. The company offers patients care virtually through its online delivery platform or in-person at its centers. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

