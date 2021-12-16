Reviewing VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) and Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT)

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) and Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get VICI Properties alerts:

This table compares VICI Properties and Outfront Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VICI Properties 68.05% 13.98% 5.92% Outfront Media -2.34% -3.30% -0.54%

98.6% of Outfront Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of VICI Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Outfront Media shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for VICI Properties and Outfront Media, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VICI Properties 0 2 11 1 2.93 Outfront Media 0 1 3 0 2.75

VICI Properties presently has a consensus price target of $35.38, indicating a potential upside of 27.62%. Outfront Media has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.34%. Given VICI Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe VICI Properties is more favorable than Outfront Media.

Risk & Volatility

VICI Properties has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outfront Media has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VICI Properties and Outfront Media’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VICI Properties $1.23 billion 14.23 $891.67 million $1.85 14.98 Outfront Media $1.24 billion 2.86 -$61.00 million ($0.41) -59.27

VICI Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Outfront Media. Outfront Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VICI Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

VICI Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Outfront Media pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. VICI Properties pays out 77.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Outfront Media pays out -97.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VICI Properties has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. VICI Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

VICI Properties beats Outfront Media on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property. The Golf Course Business segment consists of four golf courses. The company was founded on July 5, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc. engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S. and Canada. It operates through the U.S. Media and Other segments. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.