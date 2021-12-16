Richard J. Patricio Sells 130,000 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE) Stock

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE) Director Richard J. Patricio sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.83, for a total value of C$757,796.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 914,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,333,135.08.

Shares of NexGen Energy stock opened at C$5.61 on Thursday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.09. The stock has a market cap of C$2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.47. The company has a current ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 15.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.82.

A number of brokerages have commented on NXE. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James set a C$8.50 target price on NexGen Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$9.10 target price on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NexGen Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on NexGen Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.92.

NexGen is a British Columbia corporation with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. NexGen has a highly experienced team of uranium industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of uranium deposits and in developing projects through discovery to production.

